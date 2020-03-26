Governor signs bill limiting Idaho whistleblower lawsuits

Whistleblower lawsuits against Idaho will be limited to $370,000 in non-economic damages under legislation signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The Republican governor on Tuesday signed the bill that has no limit for economic damages. Economic damages can include loss of income and legal fees.

Non-economic damages include such things as pain and suffering, and emotional distress.

The measure follows a whistleblower lawsuit the State Police settled in 2019 for $1.29 million.

In that case, a whistleblower claimed police retaliated against him because he testified against another officer in a court hearing.

Backers of the legislation say the limits on non-economic damages protect Idaho taxpayers.