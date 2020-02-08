Grace Church Rupert hosts Tim Tebow's Night to Shine

All over the country Friday, people were dancing the night away at Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine. One local church was chosen to participate.

"We see them just as an untapped part of our community, so we just want to make them feel special and have a great night, so something they don’t often get invited to is prom, and so we just want to make this night huge and special," said Brandon Gee, one of the coordinator's of the event.

People with special needs age 14 and over were able to come and walk the red carpet, and dance the night away at Grace Church in Rupert.

"I think it’s just an amazing opportunity for these individuals to really live it up and have the night of their life, because they don’t get opportunities like this very often, so the fact that the community has come together to give them this opportunity, I think that’s really special," said Abbie Kondel, Miss Washington America 2019.

Kondel grew up in Idaho, but moved to Washington not that long ago. Her cousin from Idaho Falls has autism, so she joined the even with him.

"Dancing karaoke, limo rides, there was opportunities for them to get their hair and makeup done, we’ll have the red carpet event, and there will be a crowning ceremony, every single guest will be crowned king or queen of the prom tonight," said Taylor Gee, another coordinator.

While this was Rupert's Grace Church’s first time hosting the event, they hope they gave the guests memories to last forever.

"Just be a night that they are never going to forget, this is going to be their night to shine," said Gee.