Twin Falls School District explains grading procedures for K-12 students during soft closure

With the news that schools are on a soft closure indefinitely for this school year, one may be wondering how teachers will know if students are ready to advance to the next class.

Eva Craner, the director of public relations for the Twin Falls Schools District, said from an elementary school standpoint, if students were already behind, teachers were already talking to parents about it as early as the third-quarter, way before the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said while elementary schools are in the soft closure, teachers will no longer provide traditional grading on the standards-based report card. Teachers will instead mark "not assessed," as evaluating virtually has limitations, making it difficult to determine grades accurately. If a grade is required, students will be marked as pass/fail.

For middle school and high school students, teachers will continue to give students points/percentage-based or letter grades on assignments for the fourth-quarter. However, overall fourth-quarter grades will be pass/fail. Teachers will consider third-quarter grades and the effort and work done during the fourth-quarter to assign semester grades.

"But they will be giving feedback to the parents throughout the quarter, ... letting them know here are some things that you can work on to keep students learning; here's something they're struggling with," Craner said. "The key is we're going to be very flexible with folks. We just want them to engage."

Craner said she knows it has been quite challenging for teachers and parents and know teachers miss that "one-on-one interaction" with their students, adding she is looking forward to the day students will be allowed back into the buildings.