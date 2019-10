A Grand Jury of Twin Falls County indicted a 21-year-old woman Friday on a murder charge.

Andreza Helena Santana appeared in court on Friday for allegedly suffocating another person on May 3, documents said. She is being held without bond. She was booked in the Twin Falls County jail and was appointed a public defender.

Other documents in the case were sealed.

Her district court arraignment is slated for Oct. 15.