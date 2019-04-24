Grand Targhee resort in Wyoming plans new lifts, terrain

Updated: Wed 3:41 PM, Apr 24, 2019

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Grand Targhee Resort in northwest Wyoming is proposing an expansion that would increase its skiable acreage by 50% but retain its low-key atmosphere.

Owner and General Manager Geordie Gillett told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the U.S. Forest Service recently received the resort's 147-page master plan for consideration.

The plan proposes new chairlifts, new restaurants, more snowmaking, a zip line, an aerial adventure course and more.

Gillett says he's aware the expansion plans raise concerns but he says the resort has no intention of ruining the low-key experience it provides customers.

The proposal has to be accepted under the National Environmental Protection Act and pass an environmental assessment.

Gillett says the summer of 2021 is a realistic goal of when expansion work could begin.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

