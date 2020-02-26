Grand Teton: 36 mountain goats killed in helicopter shooting

Officials say sharpshooters killed 36 mountain goats from a helicopter in a contested effort to eradicate the nonnative animals from Grand Teton National Park.

Park officials released the tally to the Jackson Hole News & Guide on Tuesday, four days after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt intervened to stop the shooting on the day it began.

Park officials want to kill the park's population of 100 or so mountain goats, which compete with about 100 bighorn sheep for food and can spread disease to the native animals.

Wyoming officials including Gov. Mark Gordon oppose the helicopter gunning, saying it causes the goat meat to go to waste.