Grandparents of missing boy seek temporary guardianship

The grandparents of a 7-year-old boy who has been missing for months have asked a judge to grant them temporary guardianship of the child.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old older sister, Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September.

Police say their mother Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell have lied about the childrens' whereabouts.

JJ's grandmother told the Rexburg Standard Journal that she and her husband want to make sure they're first in line for custody when JJ is found.

Vallow has failed to comply with a court order directing her to bring the kids to Idaho.