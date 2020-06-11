Grandparents of 'JJ' Vallow visit homes where grandson's remains were found

The grandparents of JJ Vallow, who had been missing for months, visited the Idaho property where their grandson's remains were found.

Larry Woodcock, center, grandfather of Joshua "JJ" Vallow, and family members visit the Salem home of Chad Daybell were the remains of JJ's and his adopted sister Tylee Ryan were found by investigators (Source: KUTV)

Human remains were found at the Fremont County property that belongs to Chad Daybell, the children's stepfather.

Larry Woodcock says they are relieved that JJ and his adopted sister, Tylee Ryan, can now be laid to rest and his grandson is with his father who was shot and killed last year.

“I know JJ's with his daddy," Woodcock said.

Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were last seen in September.

Daybell, the husband of the children's mother, Lori Vallow, was taken into custody after human remains were found on his property

Daybell is being held on a $1 million bond.