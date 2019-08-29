Grandview Drive in Twin Falls closed through Thursday

Grandview Drive North will be closed to drivers from Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Thursday, Aug. 29 for construction, according a spokesperson for the city of Twin Falls.

Construction on a waterline installation will be put in during that time underneath Grandview between Falls Avenue and North College. The installation is not a project of the city but by a separate construction company developing the area around Grandview, says the spokesperson.

Drivers are encouraged to utilize a different roadway during this time, such as Wendell Street.