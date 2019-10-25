Grant recipient speaks on the net proceeds of the 'Conquest of the Snake' documentary

KMVT is proud to be a sponsor of the documentary, "Conquest of the Snake."Besides teaching about Idaho's history, the film is now helping Idaho's youth.

The net proceeds from the documentary went to support Magic Valley schools and libraries.

One grant recipient from Filer Public Library said writer and producer Andrew Vawser and the executive director gave the library roughly seventeen hundred dollars last year November.

John Swayze, the director at Filer Public Library, said he couldn't be more grateful as the grant money allowed him to turn some parts of the library around.

"We decided we want to make some spots for our teen and juveniles to be able to relax, read a book and talk to their friends, " he said.

Swayze, who's been working at the library for only eighteen months, said they turned their Idaho's reading room into a juvenile and teen reading room. They also purchased some bean bags and got a rug to make readers more comfortable.

If those in the Magic Valley community would like to purchase the "Conquest of the Snake" documentary, one can do so at all of the Snake River Pool & Spa locations.

This year's net proceeds will go to the Twin Falls Historical Museum.