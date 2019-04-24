Gray Television partners with Grand Ole Opry for new TV network

Gray Television is partnering up with the Grand Ole Opry to create programming “dedicated to the country lifestyle.”

The programming will be broadcast as diginet and on OTT (over-the-top) channel apps that will feature country music artists and their hobbies and love of music.

The still unnamed service is a 50/50 joint venture that will link Opry Entertainment’s network of entertainment venues, programming archive, licensed content and original programming to Gray’s strong local television and digital presence.

Based in Nashville, the new service will be fueled by marketing and promotional resources from both Companies’ existing network of media assets.

“We have believed for some time that tremendous opportunity exists to bring differentiated entertainment offerings that celebrate country music to our audience base,” said Pat LaPlatney, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Gray. “Opry Entertainment’s unparalleled history in the country music industry combined with their special and enduring relationship with the artist community makes them a natural partner to help us deliver this premium content to our local communities.”

The anticipated launch of the linear multicast channel will be in early 2020 across television stations located throughout the country, including those owned by Gray. The premium OTT service is expected to launch in mid-2020.

“Country music fans have long been known to be tremendously dedicated to the genre. As a company, we have recognized that there is a gap for these consumers in where they can go to watch great artist-centered programming on any device, wherever they happen to be,” said Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment.

