If your partner or spouse has recently passed away, Valentine's Day can be an emotionally painful holiday -- which is why grief and Valentine's Day aren't typically a good mix.

The first year after losing her husband was extremely difficult, but Harris said she takes it one day at a time.

Yet, some of the elderlies are dealing with at the Twin Falls Senior Center. Some have lost their spouse of 40 or even 50 years; so, spending this holiday alone can be quite triggering.

Jim Paulus, a volunteer at the Twin Falls Senior Center, lost his wife to cancer in 2005. They were married for 41 years.

He said despite if it's been 15 years, and he has since remarried, it's still very hard for him.

"Especially when you married that long to someone. I did grieve... i probably cried for a year after she passed away," Paulus said.

Meanwhile, Darhul Harris, another volunteer at the senior center, said, after she lost her husband, 11 years ago, she kept herself very busy.

And even if he's not around, she still tries to do cute things for him

"Like I'd paced hearts all around the house with his name on it, and of course I would always buy a fresh bouquet of flowers," she said.

Harris, who was married to her husband for 52 years, said she misses one of their Valentine's Day traditions, which was sharing desserts with another couple.

"You see all the couple's coming to lunch and whatever, and you just missed that, you missed that camaraderie of that spouse," she said.

"it's just very hard to get passed it all, but you just have to cling on and do it, and then remember the good times, always remember the good times," she said.