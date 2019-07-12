Magic Valley Boys and Girls Club breaks ground on expansion

More children will soon be able to take part in programs provided by the Magic Valley Boys and Girls Club, after the club broke ground on a new two-story expansion Thursday.

The addition provides nearly 8,000 square feet, creating more room for kindergartners and teens.

It does come with a price tag of $2.1 million in funds raised from the community.

Sprinklers will also be added to their entire building, and current bathrooms will be remodeled.

KMVT talked with Lindsey Westburg the executive director of the organizations who says it’s nice to see their goal become a reality.

“It took us 18 months to raise the funds," Westburg said. "Our beginning goal was $1.6 million, and as it was a moving target, and our final goal was we raised over $2.1 million. And we got our final gift from the Murdock Trust Foundation towards the end of May, which was the icing on the cake."

Currently the club serves as many as 300 kids a day, and this new expansion will increase that number to 500.

Westburg also said they've had a waiting list for the last five years, so this expansion will help with that.