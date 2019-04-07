Groundbreaking held for new truss plant in Jerome

The city of Jerome had reason to celebrate Friday after having a groundbreaking ceremony for Franklin Building Supply’s new truss factory at 602 West Main Street.

It's all part of a new truss production complex for the company, which specializes in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of roof and floor trusses for residential and commercial construction projects.

KMVT was at the ceremony, and caught up with Levi Smith, the president of the company, who said it was an exciting day.

“This is one of the newest projects that we're taking on as a company, and we decided to do it right here, and so we're excited for our employee owners to be able to move into this new facility and not only have a better workplace, but to be able to serve our customers better,” Smith stated.

Smith also said that they plan to have it built and move-in ready by October or November, or in about six months.