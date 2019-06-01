Newly trained dogs walk the stage in Twin Falls

After nine weeks of training, close to thirty dogs have graduated from Scotch Pines Dog Training course on Saturday at Cascade Park in Twin Falls.

Dog graduation ceremony at Cascade Park in Twin Falls

"Today is graduation," owner of Scotch Pines Dog Training, Stephanie Hostetter said. "This class has met once a week for 2 hours for nine weeks."

The nine week program is an off leash training course and brought dog owners from as far as Jackpot, to celebrate their dogs graduation here in Twin Falls.

Landon Jensen owns a dachshund named Augi and bulldog named Moose.

"Audi is a rescue you know several years ago for myself, and you know when my son got older he proved his responsibility so we found him Moose," Jensen said. "He's off the marines right now, so I'm taking over care for Moose."

He says after the nine week training course, he's seen a transformation in his two dogs.

Nicki Kroese owns German shepherd named Kershaw, and says now that course is complete she hopes to have him work with veterans.

"Kershaw is a pure bread German shepherd, he'll be three years old in August," Kroese said. "My goal is therapy dog for him, so we'd like to work with aged veteran men."

All in all, the dog owners seemed to agree they've seen a transformation in their pets from nine weeks ago.

"Now she listens for the most part, except when she's super excited," dog owner Andrew Paxton said. "She doesn't jump up on people anymore. She's just come so far, I can actually take her anywhere to the park, to the store, wherever."

"This biggest transformation is dogs begin to have manners and they begin to listen. And they actually become more connected to their person."