Group spreads awareness about human trafficking in Idaho.

The non-profit organization, A21, hosted several events this weekend to spread awareness for human trafficking and to let people know that this is an issue that's happening right here in Idaho.

A21 defines human trafficking as the recruitment, control and use of people's bodies and labor. Friday night A21 showed a documentary called a Cost of Freedom that tells the story of a real human trafficking victim from Burley.

People came out to A21’s events and were able to learn about the issue, learn signs to identify victims, and what they can do to help.

"People are actually being trafficked here in the Magic Valley, we had an event last night that had law enforcement and a number of people there talked about actual victims in our area and what is happening with trafficking in Twin Falls, Idaho," says, Julie Underwood, host of Walk for Freedom.

Julie started Idaho’s first Walk for Freedom last year to fight against human trafficking, and it's her mission to make this an ongoing movement for years to come. The organization is always spreading awareness to keep people informed, and with more help they can finally put this to an end.