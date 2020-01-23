Groups prepare to sue over grazing in Wyoming grizzly range

Conservationists worried that continued livestock grazing in a Wyoming forest could endanger grizzly bears are preparing to sue the U.S. government.

Western Watersheds Project, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection allege a 2019 decision to allow grazing to continue in a large area of Bridger-Teton National Forest violates the Endangered Species Act. The groups filed notice Tuesday they intend to sue the U.S. Forest Service within 60 days.

Biologists have found many as 72 grizzly bears could be killed for harassing or killing livestock over a decade without harming the greater Yellowstone region's grizzly population. The groups question that finding. Forest officials say they're reviewing the notice.