Guppies Hot Rod Grille reopens with 2.0 version one year after fire destroyed business

A beloved restaurant in the Magic Valley was forced to close its doors after a fire scorched through on Sept. 9, 2018 in downtown Twin Falls.

Now Guppies Hot Rod Grille 2.0 is open for business in Kimberly, but the night of the fire was a devastating experience for owner Aaron Gupton.

"To get that phone call and ... It was like a dream, like a nightmare," Gupton said. "To stand there and watch the place burn, your livelihood burn to the ground."

After losing his business, tragedy stuck again for Gupton.

"My father passed away on Thanksgiving that same year, my mother passed away two weeks after the fire," he said. "It became pretty dark for a while for me. I didn't know which way to go for a while."

Gupton said he knew he had to move forward. So with the support from his employees, the community and his family, he gives credit for making 2.0 version happen. He's looking to give back to the community and make Kimberly his new home.

"The determination of giving back to the community as we always have, became stronger and stronger as we listen to people," he said.

Guppies Hot Rod Grille cook Mace Mason worked at the previous Twin Falls establishment and said the Kimberly community have been welcoming.

"We weren't going to open an establishment that didn't have the feel of our old one," Mason said. "The whole point of this was to give the community back what they had lost and give us back what we had lost."

On their opening day, Aug. 28, Gupton was filled with emotion.

"Was really emotional because it was really cool to see this place in action again," he said. "To watch the employees work together, the food going out to the tables, and we've had really good response from our guests."

The restaurant is located 105 Main Street North. The restaurant doesn't have set hours yet as they're still getting adjusted but the community can follow their Facebook page.