Gym memberships increase as New Year's resolutions start

A Nielsen survey reports 67% of people say they plan to exercise more for their New Year's resolutions.

Gym memberships increase as new year resolutions start (Jake Manuel Brasil/KMVT/KSVT)

That's good news for gym owners as many fitness establishments will be seeing an increase in members during this period.

KMVT spoke with Gold's Gym of Twin Falls Wednesday said in past years, they have seen an increase of about 80 to 100 memberships this time of the year.

New Year's Eve was particularly a good day for them and they expect to continue to see a rush of people coming in to pursue their resolutions.

"We are always excited to see people who maybe have not been to a gym in a while, or maybe have never been to a gym," said Gold's Gym membership specialist Hendrik Wohlgemuth. "We are just excited to see them start on their path to success and we are hoping to be able to help them along with that."

He said right now Gold's Gym is offering a promotion to join for just $1 and new members also receive one free meeting with a personal trainer.

