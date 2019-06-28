HVAC unit blamed for fire that evacuated Twin Falls hotel

A heating and air-conditioning unit is blamed for a fire in one room Twin Falls hotel.

Twin Falls Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks said the fire suppression system extinguished the fire at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Fillmore Street before fire crews arrived, and the fire suppression system caused damage to several other rooms.

The fire department was notified of the fire just before 10 a.m. Brooks said the manager on duty acted quickly and even provided the fire department with floor plans and number of guests.

“On this one, the manger did a great job of handling the situation,” Brooks said. “She was notified of the situation and pulled alarm to notify all occupants. … She closed the door to the room and kept it contained inside that room.”

He estimated damages could be anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000, and that this is the second fire at hotel the fire department has responded to in the last week.

Brooks said hotel guests were evacuated for about an hour. Fire crews left the scene at about 11:38 a.m. He said Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Police Department responded. No injuries were reported.