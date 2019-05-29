Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home to Twin Falls family

A Twin Falls family now has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The home was dedicated to them on Wednesday.

"For me, it's like a dream home," said Virginia Valdez.

Valdez and her family had a home dedicated to them on Wednesday afternoon in front of friends, family, the Habitat for Humanity organization among other organizations.

"We were in a situation where we were forced to move out of our home because the landlord was going to sell it so we were homeless," said Jonathan Nagel, Virginia's significant other. "Virginia's brother was kind enough to open the doors to us and our family."

They lived in Virginia's brother's house for a while.

"I think it was more stressful because the thought of all of us coming together in one home. In his house, with his family combining with us, thinking it would be like six months and ended up being a year," Valdez said.

But then Nagel said they heard about the Habitat for Humanity program.

"We found out that we qualified to help out other families with their home, and in return they would bless us with a home," Nagel said.

They celebrated Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and will be moving into their new home on Thursday.

"This is one of our recycled Habitat for Humanity homes we purchased back from a previous partner family and then resold to get another family into a simple, decent home," said Linda Fleming, the executive director for the organization.

The home took about three and a half months to fix up. Fleming said it was in "beautiful condition," so the process was done quicker.

There are quite a few factors that go into figuring out which home can go to a family in need as well.

"It’s based on where they would like and what’s available. When we can have a choice, we give a choice," Fleming said. "This house was just previously owned by a Habitat partner family and this was the home that they were in line for."

A new place to call home for the Nagel's and their three children.

"Just because we have our home, it doesn't end there for us. We're going to continue and help people that are in the situation that would like to own a home," Nagel said.

Habitat for Humanity will also be having a build day with the Twin Falls United Methodist Church on June 8. The organization needs volunteers to help build another home for a family in need.

The event will start at 8 a.m. in downtown Twin Falls on the splash pad.

For more information on the Help Build Hope day and how you can volunteer, visit the link to the right of this story.