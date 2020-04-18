Habitat for Humanity hosts virtual home dedication for family

The COVID-19 crisis may be changing how meetings and celebrations are handled, but that simply means, you have to get creative.

Habitat for Humanity hosted their first virtual home dedication this week.

Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 50 local families be able to have a place to call home and this week they have added another.

"We had the most amazing dedication the other day together with the Hernandez family and the Bernal family," said Linda Fleming, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley.

Because of the virus, they had to host the ceremony online, but that doesn’t make it any less special.

"We had almost 200 volunteers on site and 1,000 hours over the past 3 years," said Fleming.

The house is in Jerome on land that was donated to Habitat for Humanity. On the land, they built a 5 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms, and plenty of room for the kids to play outside.

"We are trying to be good citizens and following the rules of not gathering more than 10 people but that is the family, they are a family of 10," said Fleming.

They have two houses ready to begin remodeling, and one ready to start building from the ground up for more families in the area as soon as they can safely do that again.

"We are poised to start building as soon as we can start building, so we will need help of this community to make home ownership a reality for at least 4 more families in the area," said Fleming.

They have helped build houses for 54 families in the 6 counties, and are excited to make owning a home a reality for more.