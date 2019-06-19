Hagerman-Bliss seek to put proposed recreation district on ballot

Hagerman Youth Athletics is working to gain support for a new recreation district in the Hagerman-Bliss Area.

Pastor Isaac Tellez, the director of the Hagerman Youth Athletics, said that the recreation district would provide the community more activities and programs.

“We will have the ability to have funds, to have a director, have a new board that will be elected by community, the initial one will be by the county commissioner," Tellez said. "But then, we will have money to be able to run programs and activities that we have, not just soccer, baseball, basketball and football, but we can have pickle ball, volleyball and all kinds of things for all ages."

Right now, the group is trying to get 311 signatures by July 31 in order for the question to be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Chelsea Johnson, the secretary for the Hagerman Youth Athletics, said that the recreation district would bring the community together.

“Hagerman really is a community, it’s such a small town and we all work together,” Johnson said. "It’ll just improve our community and provide more recreational activities for everyone."

Tellez agrees.

“I believe that this effort is not just bringing the community together but it’s also bringing all ages together because they want to see a consistent program," he said. "With the rec district, we will have more people involved, but most importantly, the voice of the community will be represented in our rec district."

The recreation district will be funded with a property tax of 0.05% per household, which equals about $50 per year.

If people in the Hagerman-Bliss area are interested in the proposed recreation district, they can visit the Hagerman Youth Athletic – HYA Facebook page for more information.