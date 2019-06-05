Hagerman Farmer's Market grows in its third year, supporting economy

The Hagerman Farmer's Market entered its third year with a success compare to previous years, according to organizers.

On Sunday, about 30 vendors set up shopped at the city's park and CJ Holmes, the president of the Hagerman Valley Foundation, said vendors came from across the Magic Valley including some from McCall and Mountain Home.

The market is organized by the Hagerman Valley Foundation and Holmes said this year's turnout could bring a boost to the city's economy and help businesses stay afloat.

"The nice part of having events here in Hagerman and especially the market and other winter events that we do," Holmes said, "is that it brings commerce into town and the lodging and restaurants in particular are really grateful for that."

Holmes said City Council allows free use of the park and waived the fees for vendors. The foundation is only asking for a $5 donation for every $100 made from vendors.

A Wendell vendor said he hopes people will find an interest in the handcrafted items he's made.

"Hopefully they're admired enough that they'll buy some of it," said Ron Race.

The market runs on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. through September.