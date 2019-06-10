Hagerman Farmer's Market holds fundraiser to benefit fire department

On Sunday, Hagerman fire crews displayed their fire trucks at the city's park for a fundraising effort.

The Hagerman Valley Foundation invited them to set up at farmer's market. Fire Chief Tim Peterson said the money raised will go toward the department's ongoing projects, one includes possibility purchasing a side-by-side off road vehicle.

"To help with some additional costs that we're not funded for," Peterson said.

Summer is around the corner and Peterson recognizes more people will be passing through the area and the department wants to make sure they have the necessary equipment in case of emergencies.

Several weeks ago, the department needed a vehicle to access smaller roads.

"It took us an hour and half to get to our patient because the area the accident occurred in. We did have to hike in over a mile and half to access our patient," he said. "We were just very fortunate that we were able to Air Luke's on the ground."

A side-by-side vehicle could cost between $16,000 to $20,000.

"Of course there's the medical slide in unit for the patient, so a project like this like this could be $20,000 to $25,000," Peterson said.

The department is always accepting donations, in case anyone would like to help out.