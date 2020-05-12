Hagerman Fire Protection District Seeks temporary override levy in upcoming election

The Hagerman Fire Protection District is seeking a temporary override levy in the upcoming election.

Fire Chief Tim Petersen says that the budget has already been set for the 2020 year. (Source: KMVT)

Chief Tim Peterson says that the temporary override levy would provide the fire district with $125,000 dollars a year for two years, then it would be over.

The reason for this is because the permanent override levy that the fire district tried to pass in November failed.

The Hagerman Fire Protection District would still like to provide the same level of service to the community that they are providing now.

"Everybody is available to vote that lives within the borders of the fire protection district," Peterson said. "This means people in the rural area and the city of Hagerman is available to vote, and we would like to encourage everybody to make sure you get your ballots and vote this year, and ballots are available until May 19."

This would be approximately a $70 tax increase on a $ 100,000 property per year for two years.

The May primary in Idaho is voted on by absentee ballot this year

because of COVID-19.