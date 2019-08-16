Donation equips Hagerman first responders with UTV

The Hagerman Fire Protection District is now equipped with a off-road vehicle thanks to a generous donation by a community member.

The person, who wishes to remain anonymous, donated funds for the department to purchased a UTV.

"This really took us by surprise. We thought this project would probably take us a minimum of five to six years," said Tim Peterson, Hagerman fire chief. "For this to develop within the last week, 10 days, it has just been unbelievable."

Peterson said, in the past years there have been struggles getting to patients in tough terrains in a timely manner. They hope with the UTV it will alleviate those challenges.

"Particularly our recreation areas, where we can't get a normal size response vehicle to, and then there's the issue of being able to get them out of that spot and to an area where an ambulance could get to them," Peterson said.

Their plan is to attached a medical slide-in to the UTV in hopes to have it running by October.

Peterson said the donation also covers half of the amount to purchase a trailer to store the UTV, but they are still seeking donations to off-set the remaining costs.

"We just can't thank everybody and community enough for making this possible," Peterson said.