Hagerman High makes history with agriculture food science tech class

Hagerman High School is combining agriculture and food science in a first of its kind Ag and food science class. They celebrated the completion of the new food science lab this week.

Combining agriculture classes and food science classes, students get hands on learning experience, from farm to table.

"The food they we make here, being that it’s all natural, fresh ingredients, it teaches the students how to make it at home too," said senior Colton Dorchuck. "We show the students that it’s delicious here, just because we make it here, doesn’t mean you can’t make it at home too."

The class is the first of it’s kind in the state of Idaho.

"They talked about how this is a connection to their FFA program, a connection to college or careers, a connection to the agriculture industry which is huge in the state of Idaho," said the superintendent of all Idaho schools Sherri Ybarra. "This is just great it's opening doors for their students in Hagerman."

Kirt Martin, the owner of Snake River Grill teaches the food science class and says the students love it.

"It’s really great for these students to be able to see how to take a product that was raised, and then all the way to a finished manufactured product to the table with all fresh ingredients," teacher Kirt Martin said.

Students that leave this Ag food science class have a leg up when it comes to getting a job.

They will leave this class with several certifications, SERV safe, GMP, Cornell University HASA class and in their senior year dual crepitation with CSI AG food science 180," Martin said.

Students say the best part of the class is getting to eat all of the food that they make.