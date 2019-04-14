Hagerman Library plans to add community room, among other things

The Hagerman Library continues to receive donations and volunteer help as it goes through a remodeling phase.

The library relocated to a new site in September 2018 and their plans to provide more resources in the community is coming into fruition.

On Saturday several volunteers began to built an ADA access entrance, and a doorway for their proposed community room.

Hagerman Library Director Geri Omohundro said they've received an additional $20,000 from the Carl E. Hayden Trust. Their first trust donation enable the library to move to a new location and purchase new computers and furniture.

Omohundro said they also received $10,000 from the Carter Family Trust.

"Hagerman is a slow little place, kind of a sleepy little town, but a beautiful area," said Omohundro. "People have just come out and helped us."

The library plans to add more resources for children of all ages and built an outside WiFi hot spot patio, where residents or travelers can utilize.

"It's just wonderful to see what we can do, because I think this library is really the hub of the community now," said Omohundro.