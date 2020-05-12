Hagerman School District selects new superintendent

The Hagerman School District has selected a new superintendent Jim Brown.

Jim Brown has lived in Hagerman since 2007 and has been the principal at Bridge Academy in Twin Falls since 2009.

He tells KMVT that he has applied for the superintendent position in Hagerman before but was not selected.

He is very excited that he will get to live in and work in Hagerman, a place that he loves.

"I think whenever you have a new opportunity like this I'm really looking forward to connecting and building a strong bond with the staff and the board and the community and working closely with each one of them as we establish our priorities," Brown said.

He says he is sad to leave Bridge Academy, because he loved working there.

"This has been an exceptional experience for me," Brown said. "I love the small town, small family experience that you create from a small environment. I also enjoy working with those students who struggle. I mean, typically every year, there are a large number of students who thank us for what we've done after they've gone through the program."

Brown will begin his new role on July 1.