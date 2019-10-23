Fish and Game transports thousands of rainbow trout to Lake Walcott

On Tuesday, more than 8,000 rainbow trout were transported from the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery to Lake Walcott for anglers in the area.

"This is how we stock rainbow trout," Joe Chapman, the fish hatchery manager at the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery said. "We have water already on the truck with oxygen."

Just in the month of October, more than 20,000 will be finding their way to Lake Walcott thanks to Idaho Fish and Game and the hard work of individuals at the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery.

"We're going to be stocking, 24,000, 12-inch fish in there," Chapman said. "We have to wait this is kind of a weird deal in the last 15-20 years we have to wait till at the pelicans leave, and we also wait till they shut off the gates or we send them down stream in the river."

The fish being transported to Lake Walcott will be available for fisherman and anglers immediately.

"You're allowed six fish here," fish transport culturist with the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery said. "You can keep six fish it's open year-round. Your boating you can boat here till the end of October, Oct. 31, and then it's no boats on the reservoir."

Lake Walcott isn't the only place seeing an influx of trout this October in the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Region. Blair Trail Pond and Dog Creek Reservoir will be receiving/received more than 1,000 rainbow trout. To view the historical record of fish stocking done by Idaho Fish and Game in the Magic Valley Region or across the broader state, find more information here.