Hagerman annual luncheon and fashion show benefits library services

On Saturday, the Hagerman Senior/ Community Center turned into a runway for a Mother's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show

The event was hosted the Hagerman Public Library Board. Its the second time the board holds the fundraising event to support the library's programs and help extend and maintain the library's hours of operation.

Guests were able to participate in a silent auction and a fashion show is put on by Chico's.

Pat Winther, president of the library board said after the library was relocated to a bigger building in September 2018, they've seen more people use their resources.

"Attendance from patrons has double too triple, you know we had 505 patrons last month and we only have a population of 852 so that's pretty good when you can get that many people using, It really makes our libraries worthwhile," said Winther.