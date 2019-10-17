Hagerman completes first part of their bike walk path

The city of Hagerman has completed the first part of their walking and biking path.

The first part of their trail system connects downtown Hagerman to Billingsley Creek State Park (Source: KMVT)

The path connects the downtown area of Hagerman to Billingsley Creek Unit of the Thousand Springs State Park.

The city has been working on the path for a while and are excited to see the first part of it done. The money to build the path has all been donated by businesses and given to the city by grants.

"Tourism is a big part of it, we want to try to help the community, little communities struggle," said Craig Laughlin, who is on the walk/bike path board. "We are hoping that by doing this, maybe people will stop and walk and spend money and stay. By the time we are done, we will have a really nice system. It'll go through all the Hagerman valley, connecting all the state parks and the federal fossil bed state park."

Once the path is fully complete, it will connect downtown Hagerman to all of the parks that are nearby, but Laughlin said he doesn't expect to see it fully finished for another 10 years.