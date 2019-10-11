Hagerman fire district holds open house ahead of levy vote

The Hagerman Fire District is holding an open house Saturday at their fire department at noon to answer any questions that you may have about their permanent override levy they are requesting in the November election.

The levy would increase residents taxes by $61 a year, in order to help raise $100,000 per year for the fire district.

They tell KMVT they need the funds because they want to continue to maintain the level of service that they are providing now.

Currently, they are a mostly volunteer fire department.

"It is our turn to have the highlight," said Tim Petersen, fire chief. "We are going to have an open house, we encourage everyone to come by, have a hot dog, drink a soda and if you have any questions about the permanent levy override, come in and we will answer questions as best as possible."

The day to vote for the permanent levy override is November 5th.

