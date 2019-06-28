Hagerman sets up for seventh annual fireworks display

Hagerman is kicking off the Fourth of July week with their seventh annual fireworks show Friday, June 28 at the Hagerman City Park.

The Hagerman Fire Department spent Friday setting up the fireworks, which are lit off by the volunteers from the fire department.

“It's really nice, it's really neat," said Capt. Justin Hulme, with the Hagerman Volunteer Fire Department. "We're in such a small area, we can't go any bigger on our fireworks. They're the size that they are. So it's really neat because everybody can get right down in here close and personal with us as we light them."

Hulme said the fireworks are a safe distance away, but relatively close.

Before the fireworks, there will be food, games for children and a dunk tank.

“We are really trying to up our food game this year, make sure we have plenty of options,” said Mark Bolduc, a member of the Hagerman Chamber of Commerce.

The event is sponsored by the Hagerman Chamber of Commerce and the Volunteer Fire Department.

“Well, we just like to welcome everybody to come to Hagerman, and see what we have to offer down here, and enjoy the show," Bulduc said. "It's free of charge, it's a nice inexpensive way to your family down and have a nice family evening."

The fireworks show will be at 10 p.m. Friday right at the Hagerman City Park.

