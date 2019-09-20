Hagerman prepares for their 20th annual Blast on the Grass Car Show

Hagerman is preparing for their 20th annual Blast on the Grass Car Show Saturday morning.

This is their 20th year having the car show, and so far they have almost 120 cars signed up.

The event is all day long, and starts with a breakfast at Legion Hall, and ends with a concert at Wilson's Club. The car show is fun for all ages.

"It's a lot of fun, and we get a lot of cars, we get a lot of beautiful cars, that come from nevada, some from pacatello, boise," said co-chair Kris Pothier. "It's a good family event, there's lots of beautiful cars and it's going to be nice and sunny tomorrow.

If you would still like to register your car, you can do so tomorrow morning at 7 AM at Hagerman City Park.