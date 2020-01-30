Hagerman's ag food-science program grateful for generous donation

Hagerman High School has a unique program called ag food science, where they teach the students all they need to know to farm and cook a healthy meal.

Julia Anderson is a native of Twin Falls and while she no longer lives in the Magic Valley, she wanted to do something to give back.

"I'm really happy about being able to make this donation to the capital project that Kirt and Dan are leading in terms of expanding the Hagerman Agriculture and Food Science Academy, so I'm very proud of that," Anderson explained.

Anderson donated $50,000 to the program, which Martin, one of the teachers is very thankful for.

"This is such an extreme honor, to be able to expand our program and move to the next level, and to have people with hearts as big as Julia's to be able to recognize what we are doing, where we are headed, so we are very honored," Martin added.

He says the money will be used for the capital project, which is to expand their current ag food science building.

Martin added, "the Magic Valley has so much food manufacturing here, and these students will be coming out with certain certifications, like Serve Safe GNP, and HASP and they will have dual accreditation through three different directions through CSI."

Julia says she believes in what the class is doing, and that's why she chose to donate.

"This academy needs to support the whole community, and I'm talking about employers in the food business, this is a real gem for this community, whether their kids are in the program or not, this is really going to help Hagerman", Anderson added.

