Hailey City Council extends Isolation Order until April 19

The Hailey City Council has voted to extend its current Isolation Order and all of its terms until Sunday, April 19. The motion to extend the order one week from the date it was previously set to expire, April 12, came down in a three to one vote during a special City Council meeting on Friday. City Council member Kaz Thea voted against the motion.

In a press release from the Hailey City Administrator, City Council members who voted in favor of the motion are stated as making their decision in order to help insure recent days of improved health statistics in Blaine County can continue.

Mayor Martha Burke said “I’m concerned for the workers living within Hailey who may be put at risk if sent back to work at this time. Our primary goal is their protection within this pandemic. These workers are residents of our town.”

Hailey's Isolation Order includes restrictions that are more stringent than the Idaho State Isolation Order, and included in their entirety from the press release below:

-Residential and commercial construction projects are identified as non-essential businesses and not allowed to operate at this time.

-Plumbers, electricians and other trades can only perform work that is immediate and essential.

-Landscaping and other residential service providers are identified as non- essential businesses and are not allowed to operate at this time.

-Hotels and short-term rentals may not offer lodging to non-residents of Blaine County, except lodging may be provided to health care workers or those performing essential government functions.

-Blaine County residents returning home from out of state travel must self isolate at home for 14 days upon their return. Visitors from out of state coming to Blaine County must also self-isolate for 14 days.

-Travel outside of Blaine County to obtain items otherwise available in the County is prohibited.

-Gatherings of non-related individuals inside homes who don’t live there are prohibited.