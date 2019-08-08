Hailey Fire Chief announces departure

The Wood River Valley will soon say goodbye to Hailey Fire Chief Craig Aberbach as he announced his departure on Thursday.

Aberbach served six years in Hailey after coming to the area from Florida in 2013. He then went to work to improve the Hailey fire departments and fire agencies. Hose testing in freezing weather and the annual firefighter holiday appreciation dinner were some of his first undertakings.

In a news release, he was a part of many city plans and oversaw many emergency operations. His hard work was seen from those around his town, as Mayor Haemmerle referred to him as "a force of nature in his own right."

Aberbach was successful in getting the fire department more than $1.4 million dollars in grants to be added to their budget.

A grant project is currently underway to upgrade and improve the Hailey fire station.

The city of Hailey said Aberbach and his wife Vicki have been true assets to their community.

“I’ve always instructed personnel to put family first,” said Aberbach, in the release. “It’s time for me to follow my own advice.”

His last day as fire chief will be Sept. 30.