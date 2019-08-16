Hailey Library director honor with Idaho's Librarian of the Year award

A librarian in the Wood River Valley was recognized for her dedication to provide learning opportunities for the community.

LeAnn Gelskey, the Hailey Public Library's Director was named Idaho's Librarian of the Year by the Idaho Library Association Scholarship Committee.

Gelskey has worked to modernize the library and launched the little free library book houses project, throughout the cities since 2001.

“Gelskey is an inspirational steward of thoughtful change within the Hailey Library. She balances well the traditional elements of a library with the need to modernize, Heather Dawson, city administrator said in a statement.

Gelskey said she's thankful for all the support given to her by the community.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to serve the community and i hope that i will be able to carry on that in the years to come and still be able to recognize and address what librarianship means t o our community," Gelskey said.

The Idaho Library Association will present the award to Gelskey at their annual conference in October at the Nampa Civic Center.