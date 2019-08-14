Community members can explore "Library of Things" at Hailey Library

The Hailey Public Library is launching a new service for its community members.

The library has set up the "Library of Things," a collection of items ranging from a box of cookie cutters, robot building kits, sewing machine, ice cooler, STEAM kits, and many more for community members to check out.

The items were available through grant funding and the library's director said feedback is welcome by the public to see what kind of items they would like to see more.

"Becasue we are a rural library. We don't have access to just be able to run to a store," said LeAnn Gelskey. "We support our local merchants and local businesses with what they do make available but we don't always have things readily available so we wanted to share the resources we have with the community in a different way."

The library continues to grow its partnerships. Through Aug. 23-29, the library will have limited services as they will be working on their online catalog to add to Kuna Library's services.