Hailey Mayor reassures community to remain calm following confirmation of COVID-19 in Blaine County

The Mayor of Hailey Martha Burke issued a statement on Saturday urging community members not to be alarmed by the steps taken by the City of Hailey and Blaine County in responding to the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The statement came in a press release sent from the Hailey City Administrator following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Blaine County, and is included below:

“I want to reassure our community that the precautionary steps being taken by the City of Hailey, Blaine County School District and local governments should not increase alarm." Mayor Burkes statement reads in the press release.

"They are the right steps to take with the knowledge we have from monitoring COVID-19 activity globally and in other states. Much has been learned from the solutions and efforts made in other areas. The steps taken within Idaho and Blaine County should assure us that common sense and proper protocols are present in the interest of public health and safety. These actions should not create panic and alarm at this time.”

Idaho Governor Little’s emergency declaration on Friday, followed by the report of one confirmed COVID-19 case in Ada County and one in Blaine County, appears to have spurred a rush on local grocery stores. The declaration is a method allowed under law that gives governments more latitude to enter contracts, and to spend and receive funds related to the emergency. It also prevents price-gauging, with criminal penalties against those trying to unfairly profit from an emergency.

Burke states, “The emergency declaration indicates that state and local government agencies are working together for the good of the public, individually and collectively.”

Issued on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

