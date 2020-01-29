Hailey Police Chief placed on administrative leave

The Hailey mayor has placed Police Chief Jeff Gunter on paid administrative leave.

A statement released by the City Administrator Heather Dawson said Mayor Martha Burke placed Gunter on leave this week.

“There are protocols to follow when sensitive issues arise. I am following those proper procedures,” Burke's statement said.

A news release said Burke is declining camera interviews or further dialogue at this time.

Dawson said the mayor is doing what is required on behalf of the city and there is nothing to report at this time.

