Hailey Police seek public's help finding wanted woman, 9-year-old with her

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a southern Idaho woman who has a 9-year-old child with her.

Hailey Police are asking for the public’s help locating Olivia G. Barkes, 33. She also goes by the last name Phelps. The arrest warrant is for felony custodial interference. The child with her is 9-year-old Logan Barkes and authorities are concerned for his well-being. He should be traveling with Olivia Barkes.

Police said in a news release posted on its Facebook page that Barkes has ties to the Wood River Valley and southern Idaho region.

Assistant Chief Steve England said the department has been looking for the Barkes since Nov. 3. They initially issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Barkes, but since gathered enough probable cause to issue a nationwide warrant.

England said they believe she is in the southeast part of the nation. The department is working with jurisdictions in that area to help locate her and the child.

The agency believes Barkes still has contacts in the Wood River Valley that police haven’t been able to connect with. They hope that getting this information out to the public will help them find her and ensure Logan has a safe return.

Anyone with current information on the whereabouts of the two are asked to call the Hailey Police Department at 208-788-3531 or email Assistant Chief Steve England at steve.england@haileycityhall.org.