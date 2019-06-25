Fire crews contain small fire fueled by cotton

Firefighters in Blaine County contained a small fire in a residential area just outside the town of Hailey.

At about 5:20 p.m. fire crews from the Hailey Fire Department and Wood River Fire and Rescue responded to Willow Road after a fire broke out in a field.

Hailey Fire Chief Craig Aberbach said when their crews arrived, smoldering hot spots were present and they extinguished them within four minutes.

Aberbach said a person was smoking and the cigarette wasn't put out completely, causing the fire to start. The cotton in the area fueled the fire, creating the smoldering hot spots.

The crews remained on scene to cool off the spots and made sure there weren't any hidden fires. Aberbach recommends people to be cautions in heavy cotton environment.

