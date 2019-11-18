Hailey man dies following car accident

A Hailey man has passed away from his injuries following a car accident on State Highway 75 Sunday evening.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 5:30 on the highway near Cottonwood Creek Circle, just north of Hailey.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Jeffrey C. Browne, age 50, unresponsive with the engine still running. They quickly broke out the front driver’s window to gain access to the victim and ignition.

Deputies provided medical aid until Emergency Medical Services personnel from Wood River Fire and Rescue arrived and took over treatment.

Browne was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center by ground ambulance and later pronounced deceased.

The investigation determined that Browne was traveling southbound on Highway 75 when he vehicle left the roadway south of Cottonwood Creek Circle, crashed through a fence, and high-centered on some bushes.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time and remains under investigation.

Browne was not wearing a seatbelt.