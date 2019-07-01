Hailey man in critical condition after river accident

A Hailey man is recovering in a Boise hospital after a floating accident in the Big Wood River on Sunday.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Blaine County emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a rafter stuck on a log near a bridge, just south of Ketchum.

According to a Blaine County Sheriff's Office news release, upon arriving first responders found an inflatable raft partially submerged and lodged against a fallen log in the middle of the river.

Two men were attempting to keep 74-year-old Nicholas Patrick Miller's head above water and pull him back onto the raft. He was eventually freed and taken to the shoreline where he was given CPR.

An air ambulance took him to Saint Alphonsus in Boise where he remains in critical condition.