Hailey man rolled pickup-truck, taken to Pocatello hospital

A Hailey man was flown to a Pocatello hospital after failing to negotiate a curve and rolling his pickup-truck.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon along State Highway 75 south of Timmerman Junction.

According to a news release, investigators believe Jason A. Quintana, 39, of Hailey, drove his pickup northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected and then lost control of the truck. The truck went off the highway, rolled and came to rest on the truck’s roof on the east side of the highway.

Quintana was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Investigators said Quintana wore a seat belt was the sole occupant of the vehicle.