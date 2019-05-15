Hailey seeks to increase electric power franchise fee in special election

On May 21st Hailey ratepayers will decide in a special election if the Idaho Power Franchise Fee should be increased from 1 percent to 3 percent.

The reason behind the increase is to help maintain and improve city streets, sidewalks, roads, and other infrastructure needs.

Hailey City Administrator Heather Dawson said the city currently receives $60,000 per year from Idaho Power. If the increase passes, the city will receive an additional $120,000 per year.

The increase would allow for the city to maintain about 20 percent of the roads with chip seal, only about 5 percent is being done currently.

If a utility payer has a monthly bill of $50 the current fee is 50 cents. The proposed increase will make the franchise fee be about $1.50.