Hailey's Fourth of July parade draws thousands of spectators

You might not know this, but Hailey is a major destination this time of year. In fact, the Los Angeles Times dubbed the city as one of the best places in the U.S. to find "maximum fun for your Fourth of July."

We ventured up to the Wood River Valley to see for ourselves.

During the parade, we rode in between martial arts kids and tractors. The children provided nothing short of a show, showcasing their mental and physical strength.

The Hailey Days of the Old West Parade drew thousands along main street.

More than 80 parade entrants including Brittany cooper, enjoyed the wonderful hospitality and beautiful weather.

